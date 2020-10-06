Recap: Orchard Farm squeaks by Westminster

Avery Zenke went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Orchard Farm to a 18-17 victory over Westminster.
Orchard Farm hurler Mitchell was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing 17 runs on 11 hits and striking out three. Key hitters for Westminster included Gabby Merrifield (4-for-5, one home run, five RBIs, one extra base hit, four runs scored), Marty Briner (2-for-5, four RBIs, two runs scored) and Hope Linam (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run scored). Merrifield was charged with the loss for Westminster.
Orchard Farm (2-9) plays Wright City at Montgomery County on Wednesday, October 14 at 5 a.m. Westminster (0-6) will host St. Dominic on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
