Recap: Orchard Farm tops Wright City

Nicole Voigt went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Orchard Farm to a 12-9 victory over Wright City.
Orchard Farm hurler Faith Mitchell was the winning pitcher. She pitched eight innings allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out five.
Orchard Farm (3-9) will play Winfield at Montgomery County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.