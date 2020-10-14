 Skip to main content
Recap: Orchard Farm tops Wright City
Recap: Orchard Farm tops Wright City

Nicole Voigt went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Orchard Farm to a 12-9 victory over Wright City.

Orchard Farm hurler Faith Mitchell was the winning pitcher. She pitched eight innings allowing nine runs on seven hits while striking out five.

Orchard Farm (3-9) will play Winfield at Montgomery County on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

