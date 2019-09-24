Subscribe for 99¢

Pacific slipped past visiting Owensville 2-0 Tuesday.

Taylor Hanger was credited with the win for Pacific.

Pacific (10-6) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Owensville (10-6) hosts Hermann on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

