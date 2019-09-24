Pacific slipped past visiting Owensville 2-0 Tuesday.
Taylor Hanger was credited with the win for Pacific.
Pacific (10-6) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Owensville (10-6) hosts Hermann on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Pacific slipped past visiting Owensville 2-0 Tuesday.
Taylor Hanger was credited with the win for Pacific.
Pacific (10-6) travels to Sullivan on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Owensville (10-6) hosts Hermann on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.