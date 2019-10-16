Rylie Perry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Parkway Central to a 10-0 victory over McCluer North.
Perry struck out 12 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Parkway Central.
