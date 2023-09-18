Recap: Parkway Central tops Ritenour StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 18, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parkway Central toppled Ritenour 6-3 Monday at Ritenour.Parkway Central (9-4) visits Pattonville on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Ritenour (7-4) plays Nerinx Hall at ABC Park on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 09-18-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Taylor Brown comes up huge again as Washington downs Lafayette for Suburban Showdown crown CHESTERFIELD — Washington High senior catcher Elizabeth Reed could feel the pain from 40 feet away. Macie Hunolt looking to lead Troy back to state tournament Senior pitcher has helped Troy get off to a strong start. DuBourg snaps four-year losing streak in grand fashion: High school football spotlight The Cavaliers amassed 790 yards of total offense in their first victory since Sept. 20, 2019. Troy's Gracie Johns unloads off friend in loss to Washington The Blue Jays earned their first softball victory against the Trojans since 2006. Maizy Sabourin comes off bench to guide Hillsboro to Parkway Tournament crown The Hawks outscored their opponents 47-5 on the way to the title.