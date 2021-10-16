Recap: Parkway South beats Marquette

-
St. Pius X runs into red-hot hurler in district semifinal loss to Perryville
-
Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette
-
Oakville hopes difficult schedule in regular season leads to postseason run
-
Recap: Sullivan pounds Ursuline
-
Farmington makes big plays, knocks off Hillsboro again in district final
Parkway South beat Marquette 4-0 Saturday at Chesterfield AA.
Ashley Ware struck out 15 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Parkway South.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.