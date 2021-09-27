 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South pounds Fort Zumwalt East
Phoebe Murphy went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and five runs scored to lead Parkway South to a 17-5 victory over Fort Zumwalt East.

Sabados was credited with the win for Parkway South. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on six hits.

Parkway South (16-5) hosts Eureka on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (7-6) plays at Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

