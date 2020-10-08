 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway South routs Seckman
Natalie Archer went 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Parkway South to a 11-1 victory over Seckman.

Ashley Ware struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Parkway South. Seckman hurler Madi Conrad was tagged with the loss.

Parkway South (5-2) travels to Fort Zumwalt West on Friday at 4:15 p.m. Seckman (10-11) goes on the road to play De Soto on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

