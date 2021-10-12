Recap: Parkway South triumphs over Northwest Cedar Hill

Illaria Quezada went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored to lead Parkway South to a 11-1 victory over Northwest Cedar Hill.
Ashley Ware picked up the win for Parkway South. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in six innings of work. Madi Stichling was tagged with the loss for Northwest Cedar Hill.
Parkway South (20-8) plays Eureka at Lafayette on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.