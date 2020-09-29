Recap: Parkway West downs Lindbergh

Parkway West downed visiting Lindbergh 7-6 Tuesday.
Key hitters for Lindbergh were Emmelyne Atzemis (4-for-4, one RBI, two extra base hits, one run scored) and Hayden Cochran (3-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). Lindbergh hurler Sam Waldron was charged with the loss.
Parkway West (1-1) travels to Eureka on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (1-1) hosts Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
