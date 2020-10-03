Recap: Parkway West routs Pattonville

Allie Judd went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 16-2 victory over Pattonville.
Makenzie Brown picked up the win for Parkway West. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.
Parkway West (3-4) travels to Pattonville at noon today. Pattonville (0-3) plays at home against Parkway West at noon today.
