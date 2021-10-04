Recap: Parkway West routs Ursuline

Alexa Riddel went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 12-2 victory over Ursuline.
Parkway West hurler Kendall Johnson was credited with the win. Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was tagged with the loss.
Parkway West (13-7) hosts Parkway Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Ursuline (7-11) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday.
