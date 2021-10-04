 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West routs Ursuline
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West routs Ursuline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alexa Riddel went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 12-2 victory over Ursuline.

Parkway West hurler Kendall Johnson was credited with the win. Ursuline hurler Kaitlyn Thole was tagged with the loss.

Parkway West (13-7) hosts Parkway Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Ursuline (7-11) will host Liberty (Wentzville) on Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Albert Pujols could start against Cardinals in Wednesday’s wild card game … and face ‘Waino’​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/21. Eureka (19-1) was idle.2. Summit (22-2) was idle.3. Washington (20-5) was idle.4. Marquette (20-7) vs. Rock Brid…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News