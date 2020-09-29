 Skip to main content
Recap: Parkway West slips past Lindbergh
Parkway West edged visiting Lindbergh 7-6 Tuesday.

Parkway West hurler Makenzie Brown was the winning pitcher. Key offensive players for Lindbergh were Emmelyne Atzemis (4-for-4, one RBI, two extra base hits, one run scored) and Hayden Cochran (3-for-5, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). Sam Waldron was charged with the loss for Lindbergh.

Parkway West (1-1) goes on the road to play Eureka on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (1-1) hosts Lafayette on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

