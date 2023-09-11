Recap: Parkway West tops Cor Jesu StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 11, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Parkway West topped visiting Cor Jesu 7-2 Monday.Parkway West (7-3) plays at Seckman on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Cor Jesu (5-5) will play Nerinx Hall at AfftonAA on Wednesday at 4 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 09-11-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Troy's Gracie Johns unloads off friend in loss to Washington The Blue Jays earned their first softball victory against the Trojans since 2006. 5 high school softball players to watch this fall A look at some of the area's top fall softball players. Maizy Sabourin comes off bench to guide Hillsboro to Parkway Tournament crown The Hawks outscored their opponents 47-5 on the way to the title. Area fall softball rankings, preseason STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/18/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (0-0)NR2. Francis Howell (0-0)NR3. Hillsboro (0-0)NR4. Troy B… Recap: University City pounds Hazelwood Central Breeze Collins went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and five runs scored to lead University City to a 31-16 victory over Hazelwood …