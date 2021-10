Kendall Johnson hit for the cycle to propel Parkway West over visiting Winfield 15-11 Friday.

Johnson was the winner for Parkway West. She pitched seven innings allowing 11 runs on 14 hits while striking out three.

Parkway West (11-7) plays at Francis Howell Central on Saturday at 9 a.m. Winfield (10-10) will play Ursuline at Francis Howell on Saturday at 9 a.m.