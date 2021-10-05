Recap: Parkway West trounces Parkway Central

Rachel Livak went 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 15-1 victory over Parkway Central.

Makenzie Brown picked up the win for Parkway West. She gave up just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work.

Parkway West (14-7) travels to Lutheran South on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway Central (1-17) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.