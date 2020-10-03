Recap: Parkway West trounces Pattonville

Allie Judd went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 16-2 victory over Pattonville.
Makenzie Brown picked up the win for Parkway West. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. Pattonville hurler Allison Schrumpf was the losing pitcher.
Parkway West (3-4) plays at Pattonville at noon today. Pattonville (0-4) plays at home against Parkway West at noon today.
