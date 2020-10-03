 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West trounces Pattonville
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West trounces Pattonville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Allie Judd went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 16-2 victory over Pattonville.

Makenzie Brown picked up the win for Parkway West. She gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. Pattonville hurler Allison Schrumpf was the losing pitcher.

Parkway West (3-4) plays at Pattonville at noon today. Pattonville (0-4) plays at home against Parkway West at noon today.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports