Recap: Parkway West upends Pattonville

Parkway West waltzed over Pattonville 16-7 Saturday at Pattonville.
Wunderlich was credited with the win for Parkway West. She pitched seven innings allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out three. Allison Schrumpf of Pattonville went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. Schrumpf was the losing pitcher for Pattonville.
Parkway West (3-4) will host Oakville on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (0-4) plays Affton at AfftonAA on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
