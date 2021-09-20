Recap: Parkway West waltzes over Pattonville

Alexa Riddel went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 11-2 victory over Pattonville.

Parkway West hurler Makenzie Brown was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six. Allison Schrumpf was the losing pitcher for Pattonville.

Parkway West (6-5) plays at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (8-6) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.