 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Parkway West waltzes over Pattonville
0 comments

Recap: Parkway West waltzes over Pattonville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alexa Riddel went 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 11-2 victory over Pattonville.

Parkway West hurler Makenzie Brown was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six. Allison Schrumpf was the losing pitcher for Pattonville.

Parkway West (6-5) plays at Lafayette on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Pattonville (8-6) plays at home against Hazelwood West on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals’ Arenado gets 100th RBI, joins ‘Century Club’ with likes of Musial, Pujols and … Tom Herr (110 RBI and eight homers in ’85!)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/151. Summit (16-0) def. Marquette (13-4), 3-0.2. Eureka (13-1) def. Pacific (5-8), 11-1.3. Marquette (13-4) lost to S…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News