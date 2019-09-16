Pattonville beat visiting Affton 5-2 Monday.
Mia Turner was charged with the loss for Affton.
Pattonville (5-5) will host Hazelwood West on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Affton (2-6) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
