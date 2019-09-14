Perryville toppled Rosati-Kain 9-4 Saturday at Arnold A.A..
Mya Bethany was tagged with the loss for Rosati-Kain.
Perryville (5-5) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (3-5) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 4 p.m.
