Subscribe for 99¢

Perryville toppled Rosati-Kain 9-4 Saturday at Arnold A.A..

Mya Bethany was tagged with the loss for Rosati-Kain.

Perryville (5-5) hosts Herculaneum on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Rosati-Kain (3-5) plays at home against Notre Dame on Monday at 4 p.m.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments