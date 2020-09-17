 Skip to main content
Recap: Perryville triumphs over Jefferson
Perryville triumphed over Jefferson 23-8 Thursday at Jefferson.

Key hitters for Jefferson included Catryn Cattoor (3-for-4, one home run, two RBIs, two extra base hits, three runs scored), Brittany Bittick (3-for-3, two RBIs) and Maggie Brunke (3-for-4, one RBI, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Megan Payne suffered the loss for Jefferson.

Perryville (6-2) visits Fredericktown on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Jefferson (5-2) travels to Northwest Cedar Hill on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

