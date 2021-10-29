Recap: Platte County waltzes over Incarnate Word

-
Hitting performances
Takayla Lawson went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Platte County to a 12-5 victory over Incarnate Word.
Kallie Hitzelberger was the winner for Platte County. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on three hits and striking out three. Sophia Otten was tagged with the loss for Incarnate Word.
