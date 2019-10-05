Poplar Bluff upended Fort Zumwalt South 16-10 Saturday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Key hitters for Fort Zumwalt South included Kylie Avery (2-for-3, four RBIs, two extra base hits, three runs scored), Sami Picha (2-for-3, two RBIs, one extra base hit) and Alanna Crumley (2-for-3, one RBI, one extra base hit, three runs scored). Sydney Kill was the losing pitcher for Fort Zumwalt South.
Poplar Bluff (2-10) will play Liberty North at Antimi Softball Complex at 2 p.m today. Fort Zumwalt South (10-11) will play Jefferson City at Antimi Softball Complex at 2 p.m today.