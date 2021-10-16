 Skip to main content
Recap: Poplar Bluff tops Oakville
Recap: Poplar Bluff tops Oakville

Poplar Bluff toppled Oakville 11-7 Saturday at Fox.

Julie Lato suffered the loss for Oakville.

Poplar Bluff (5-7) will play Cape Notre Dame at Fox on Monday at 2 p.m.

