Raymore-Peculiar waltzed over Francis Howell Central 9-1 Saturday at Ozark.
Cece Carter was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central (8-4) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Raymore-Peculiar waltzed over Francis Howell Central 9-1 Saturday at Ozark.
Cece Carter was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.
Francis Howell Central (8-4) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.