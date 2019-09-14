Subscribe for 99¢

Raymore-Peculiar waltzed over Francis Howell Central 9-1 Saturday at Ozark.

Cece Carter was tagged with the loss for Francis Howell Central.

Francis Howell Central (8-4) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

