Raymore-Peculiar upended visiting Eureka 9-1 Friday.
Mariclaire Sabados was tagged with the loss for Eureka.
Raymore-Peculiar (2-0) plays Poplar Bluff at Nixa at 7:30 p.m today. Eureka (4-4) plays Poplar Bluff at Nixa at 3 p.m today.
