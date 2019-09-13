Subscribe for 99¢

Raymore-Peculiar upended visiting Eureka 9-1 Friday.

Mariclaire Sabados was tagged with the loss for Eureka.

Raymore-Peculiar (2-0) plays Poplar Bluff at Nixa at 7:30 p.m today. Eureka (4-4) plays Poplar Bluff at Nixa at 3 p.m today.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments