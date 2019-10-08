Red October special: Subscribe now

Ritenour toppled Valley Park 10-5 Tuesday at Valley Park.

Valley Park hurler Abby King was charged with the loss.

Ritenour (7-14) travels to Ladue on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (12-7) plays at New Haven on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

