Ritenour toppled Valley Park 10-5 Tuesday at Valley Park.
Valley Park hurler Abby King was charged with the loss.
Ritenour (7-14) travels to Ladue on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (12-7) plays at New Haven on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Ritenour toppled Valley Park 10-5 Tuesday at Valley Park.
Valley Park hurler Abby King was charged with the loss.
Ritenour (7-14) travels to Ladue on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Valley Park (12-7) plays at New Haven on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.