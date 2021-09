Ritenour trailed by five after five innings but rallied for an 15-12 win over Incarnate Word Monday at Incarnate Word.

Savannah Greathouse was the winner for Ritenour. She pitched seven innings allowing 12 runs on 14 hits.

Ritenour (8-5) will host Nerinx Hall on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Incarnate Word (8-10) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.