Sammie Lohnes went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Ritenour to a 16-1 victory over University City.

Greathouse was credited with the win for Ritenour.

Ritenour (5-2) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 4:15 p.m. University City (3-6) plays at home against Hancock on Monday at 4:15 p.m.