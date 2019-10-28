Team up with us for 99¢

Rock Bridge ripped Francis Howell Central 8-0 Monday at Francis Howell Central.

Kennedy Jensen was the losing pitcher for Francis Howell Central.

Rock Bridge (11-4) will play Blue Springs South at Killian Softball Complex on Friday at 10 a.m.

