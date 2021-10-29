 Skip to main content
Recap: Rolla tops Incarnate Word
Rolla topped visiting Incarnate Word 9-4 Friday.

M Hamby struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for Rolla. Incarnate Word hurler Sophia Otten was tagged with the loss.

Rolla (15-5) plays Washington at Killian Softball Complex at 6:30 p.m today. Incarnate Word (17-13) plays Platte County at Springfield Central at 5:15 p.m today.

