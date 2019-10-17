Mallory Coleman went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead Rosati-Kain to a 17-0 victory over Bayless.
Bethany was the winning pitcher for Rosati-Kain.
Rosati-Kain (14-6) will play Affton at Bayless on Friday at 4 p.m.
