Recap: Rosati-Kain trounces St. Charles

Kate Kleinigger went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Rosati-Kain to a 15-4 victory over St. Charles.
Dyamond Clay struck out 11 in 3 2/3 innings of work to pick up the win for Rosati-Kain. St. Charles hurler Brooke Hendrix was tagged with the loss.
Rosati-Kain (6-0) plays Mehlville at Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. St. Charles (8-14) will play Warrensburg at Warrenton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
