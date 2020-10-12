 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Rosati-Kain trounces St. Charles
0 comments

Recap: Rosati-Kain trounces St. Charles

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Kate Kleinigger went 1-for-1 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Rosati-Kain to a 15-4 victory over St. Charles.

Dyamond Clay struck out 11 in 3 2/3 innings of work to pick up the win for Rosati-Kain. St. Charles hurler Brooke Hendrix was tagged with the loss.

Rosati-Kain (6-0) plays Mehlville at Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. St. Charles (8-14) will play Warrensburg at Warrenton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/101. Washington (18-5) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (15-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (17-5) is idle.4. Eureka (8-2) a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports