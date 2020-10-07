Recap: Seckman edges Kirkwood

Chiara Grasso went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Seckman to a 13-12 victory over Kirkwood.
Seckman hurler Grasso was the winning pitcher. She pitched eight innings allowing 12 runs on 16 hits while striking out seven.
Seckman (10-10) hosts Parkway South on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Kirkwood (4-4) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
