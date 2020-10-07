 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Seckman edges Kirkwood
0 comments

Recap: Seckman edges Kirkwood

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Chiara Grasso went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Seckman to a 13-12 victory over Kirkwood.

Seckman hurler Grasso was the winning pitcher. She pitched eight innings allowing 12 runs on 16 hits while striking out seven.

Seckman (10-10) hosts Parkway South on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Kirkwood (4-4) goes on the road to play Parkway West on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports