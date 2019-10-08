Seckman slipped past visiting Parkway South 7-5 Tuesday.
Seckman hurler Lexi Knoll was credited with the win.
Seckman (19-6) travels to Kirkwood on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway South (14-10) plays at home against De Soto on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Seckman slipped past visiting Parkway South 7-5 Tuesday.
Seckman hurler Lexi Knoll was credited with the win.
Seckman (19-6) travels to Kirkwood on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Parkway South (14-10) plays at home against De Soto on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.