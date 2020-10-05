 Skip to main content
Recap: Seckman triumphs over Festus
Recap: Seckman triumphs over Festus

Madi Conrad went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead Seckman to a 15-0 victory over Festus.

Seckman hurler Chiara Grasso was credited with the win. McKenzie McJunkins was charged with the loss for Festus.

Seckman (8-10) goes on the road to play St. Charles West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Festus (5-18) will host Jefferson on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

