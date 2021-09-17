Recap: Silex topples Liberty (Wentzville)

Silex topped Liberty (Wentzville) 7-4 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville).
Kylee Orf of Liberty (Wentzville) went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Ryenne Elbert-Walker was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).
Silex (2-1) plays at home against Hermann on Monday, October 11 at 5 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-7) hosts Bowling Green on Saturday at 10 a.m.
