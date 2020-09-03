 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles edges Francis Howell North
St. Charles downed Francis Howell North 7-5 Thursday at Francis Howell North.

Maddie Jackson picked up the win for St. Charles. She gave up just one earned run on zero hit in seven innings of work. Audrey Sevier was charged with the loss for Francis Howell North.

St. Charles (1-1) goes on the road to play Warrenton on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell North (0-1) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

