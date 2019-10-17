Kylie Swinney went 3-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead St. Charles to a 6-5 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
Maddie Jackson was credited with the win for St. Charles. She pitched seven innings allowing five runs on 10 hits and striking out six. Molly Clifft of Lutheran St. Charles went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored. Clifft was the losing pitcher for Lutheran St. Charles.
St. Charles (15-9) will play St. Dominic at Orchard Farm on Friday at 4:15 p.m.