Recap: St. Charles waltzes over Orchard Farm
Recap: St. Charles waltzes over Orchard Farm

Breanna Hollowell went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead St. Charles to a 17-8 victory over Orchard Farm.

Maddie Jackson struck out 14 in seven innings of work to pick up the win for St. Charles. Nicole Voigt of Orchard Farm went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored. Faith Mitchell was the losing pitcher for Orchard Farm.

St. Charles (8-9) will host Fort Zumwalt East on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Orchard Farm (1-8) plays at home against St. Charles West on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

