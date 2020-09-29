 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West edges St. Charles
St. Charles West downed visiting St. Charles 3-2 Tuesday.

Jess Strain was credited with the win for St. Charles West. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out two. St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was charged with the loss.

St. Charles West (2-13) hosts Warrenton on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (6-8) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

