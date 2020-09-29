Recap: St. Charles West edges St. Charles

St. Charles West downed visiting St. Charles 3-2 Tuesday.
Jess Strain was credited with the win for St. Charles West. She pitched seven innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out two. St. Charles hurler Maddie Jackson was charged with the loss.
St. Charles West (2-13) hosts Warrenton on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. St. Charles (6-8) hosts Liberty (Wentzville) on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
