Recap: St. Charles West topples Lutheran St. Charles
Recap: St. Charles West topples Lutheran St. Charles

St. Charles West toppled visiting Lutheran St. Charles 10-5 Thursday.

Molly Clifft of Lutheran St. Charles went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Lutheran St. Charles hurler Clifft was charged with the loss.

St. Charles West (1-8) travels to Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 3 p.m.

