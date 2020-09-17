Recap: St. Charles West tops Lutheran St. Charles

Avery Little went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead St. Charles West to a 10-5 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.
St. Charles West hurler Jess Strain was credited with the win. Molly Clifft of Lutheran St. Charles went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored. Lutheran St. Charles hurler Clifft was charged with the loss.
St. Charles West (1-8) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 5 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 3 p.m.
