Recap: St. Dominic beats Festus

Abbie Danchus went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three extra base hits and one run scored to lead St. Dominic to a 9-6 victory over Festus.
St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out five.
St. Dominic (3-4) plays Seckman at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today. Festus (1-6) plays Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today.
