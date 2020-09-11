 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic beats Festus
Abbie Danchus went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three extra base hits and one run scored to lead St. Dominic to a 9-6 victory over Festus.

St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was the winning pitcher. She pitched seven innings allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out five.

St. Dominic (3-4) plays Seckman at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today. Festus (1-6) plays Cape Girardeau Central at Arnold A.A. at 5 p.m today.

