St. Dominic beat visiting Warrenton 4-1 Monday.
Kathryn McChristy was the losing pitcher for Warrenton.
St. Dominic (7-6) travels to Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Warrenton (5-5) will host St. Charles on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
