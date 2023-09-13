Recap: St. Dominic downs Notre Dame StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Sep 13, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Dominic slipped past visiting Notre Dame 5-4 Wednesday.St. Dominic (10-4) travels to Webster Groves on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Notre Dame (1-7) hosts Rosati-Kain on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 09-13-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Troy's Gracie Johns unloads off friend in loss to Washington The Blue Jays earned their first softball victory against the Trojans since 2006. 5 high school softball players to watch this fall A look at some of the area's top fall softball players. Recap: University City pounds Hazelwood Central Breeze Collins went 3-for-3 with five RBIs, one extra base hit and five runs scored to lead University City to a 31-16 victory over Hazelwood … Softball preview spotlight: Lindbergh pitcher widens arsenal to spark team's postseason run Gabby McBride is one of the top hurlers in the area and is well on the way to becoming an NCAA Division I prospect with another strong campaig… Maizy Sabourin comes off bench to guide Hillsboro to Parkway Tournament crown The Hawks outscored their opponents 47-5 on the way to the title.