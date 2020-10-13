Recap: St. Dominic pounds Francis Howell North

Delaney Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 12-2 victory over Francis Howell North.
Addison Henke picked up the win for St. Dominic. She gave up just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work. Evie Kraus suffered the loss for Francis Howell North.
St. Dominic (13-13) will play Fort Zumwalt West at Francis Howell North on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
