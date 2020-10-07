 Skip to main content
Recap: St. Dominic pounds Westminster
Delaney Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 19-0 victory over Westminster.

Henke was credited with the win for St. Dominic. Westminster hurler Molly Kate Bugh was tagged with the loss.

St. Dominic (11-11) goes on the road to play Timberland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Westminster (0-6) hosts Parkway West on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

