Recap: St. Dominic pounds Westminster

Delaney Smith went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 19-0 victory over Westminster.
Henke was credited with the win for St. Dominic. Westminster hurler Molly Kate Bugh was tagged with the loss.
St. Dominic (11-11) goes on the road to play Timberland on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Westminster (0-6) hosts Parkway West on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
