Recap: St. Dominic routs Incarnate Word
Jessie Blaine went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead St. Dominic to a 13-3 victory over Incarnate Word.

St. Dominic hurler Addison Henke was credited with the win. Macy Brown of Incarnate Word went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two extra base hits and one run scored. Lauren Gallagher was the losing pitcher for Incarnate Word.

St. Dominic (4-9) plays at Francis Howell Central on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Incarnate Word (1-1) hosts Hillsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

